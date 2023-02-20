At least 14 people of a wedding party, including women and children, were killed and 63 injured when their bus overturned on the Lahore-Islamabad motorway near Kallar Kahar.

14 killed, 63 injured as passenger bus meets accident at Kallar Kahar

According to Deputy Commissioner Quratul Ain, the bus hit two other cars and a truck on the opposite track. According to police, the wedding party was going back to Lahore from Islamabad when their bus veered off the road apparently due to a tyre burst.

The ill-fated bus was carrying wedding guests from

Islamabad to Rawalpindi. Police and rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead and injured to hospital.

A police official told media that a rescue operation was underway and the injured were being pulled out of the damaged vehicles and shifted to different hospitals in Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

Police and rescue teams arrived at the scene shortly after the accident, according to the official. The rescue operation was continuing till late into the night. Rescue teams said that women were among the dead. They also said that the death toll may rise further and several injured persons were in critical condition.