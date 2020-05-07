1,390 Overseas Pakistanis to Return Home Through Special Flights Today

The repatriation process of Pakistanis has continued as 1,390 more nationals will return home through special flights on today on Thursday.

After getting the permission of Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), six special flights with 1,390 nationals on board will land at different airports of the country.

An Emirates Air flight with 250 passengers on board will land in Islamabad today, whereas, the second flight of the same airline will transport 250 passengers and land in Karachi at 6:00 pm.

Another aircraft of the national flag-carrier, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), will take off from Dubai to bring back 250 Pakistanis and it will land in Lahore. The second PIA aircraft with 140 passengers on board will land in Faisalabad.

250 passengers will return Pakistan from Doha through a plane of Qatar Airways which will land in Multan and another flight from the Qatar capital will land in Peshawar.

On Tuesday, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) had released a

new schedule for operating more relief flights to bring back stranded Pakistanis in foreign countries.

The national flag-carrier will operate four international flights between May 6 to May 14 while first flight will depart for Netherlands’ Amsterdam and it will land in Islamabad after carrying the stranded nationals.

On May 8, a relief flight will depart for Germany’s Frankfurt and land in Islamabad with nationals on board. The PIA’s third flight will be operated in Norway’s capital Oslo on May 11 and it will return Islamabad.

The last scheduled flight will depart for France’s capital Paris on May 14 to bring back nationals trapped there.

The government has continued operating special flights for repatriation of Pakistanis trapped in different countries due to the suspension of flight operations.