13 Passengers Burn To Death in Bus-Van Collision Due to Heavy Fog in Pakistan

Thirteen people were killed and 15 others injured in a passenger van-bus collision in Pakistan’s Punjab province on Monday.

The accident took place when the van hit the bus coming from the opposite direction in Sheikhupura district.

Following the collision bus and caught fire, the blaze destroyed both the vehicles and passengers in the vehicle died as well.

The accident took place on Narowal Road in Narang Mandi when the speeding bus travelling from Narowal to Lahore collided with the van coming from Lahore in the opposite direction due to heavy fog.

Rescue

officials told media that both vehicles caught fire after the collision took place near Narang Mandi Meran stop. Relief activities are underway to take out the affected passengers of both vehicles for taking them to the hospitals.

According to rescue sources, the bus and van caught fire after the accident, as a result of which several passengers suffered burn injuries. The cause of the fire is said to be a gas cylinder in the van.

Seven of the deceased belonged to the same family. They were travelling home in the van after attending a wedding in Lahore, according to Rescue 1122.