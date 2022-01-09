129 Year Jail for Brothers Ansar and Ajmal Who Ran Drugs Empire in UK

A drug gang that peddled class A substances across the country has been jailed for a total of 129 years.

The gang of 13 was run by Hemel Hempstead brothers Ansar and Ajmal Akram, and saw drugs transported up the length and breadth of the country.

St Albans Crown Court heard they used encrypted phones to organise exchanges of multiple kilogrammes of cocaine at a time up and down the country, selling the drugs to other gangs and wholesale drug dealers for onward distribution.

Over a six-month period in 2019, specialist organised crime officers from the Eastern Region Special Operations Unit investigated the group as they peddled class A substances to Yorkshire, Dorset, Middlesbrough, Leicester, Luton, Northampton and Buckinghamshire.

Ansar Akram 34, of Thumpers, Hemel Hempstead, headed up the organised crime group and was jailed for 15 years after pleading guilty to conspiracy to supply cocaine and possession of criminal property.

Ajmal Akram, 31, also of Thumpers was, according to police officers, Ansar’s lieutenant within the organised crime group and was jailed for 14 years after being found guilty of conspiracy to supply cocaine and possession of criminal property.

Rahoof Khan, 27, also of Thumpers, helped run the couriers for the organised crime gang, as well as taking on the role himself on several occasions.

He was sentenced to 11-and-a-half

years in jail in December after pleading guilty to conspiracy to supply cocaine.

Waseem Khan, 38, of Carrisbrooke Road, Luton, was a senior member of the group who acted as a middle man for multiple customers, brokering drug deals nationwide.

Yesterday he was jailed for 15 years.

Mohammed Jahangeer, 39, of Ribston Walk, Sheffield, Yorkshire, and Taswir Mohammed, 39, of Stoke Road, Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire were jailed alongside Khan.

They were customers of the business, buying kilogramme blocks of cocaine at a time for onward sale across the Sheffield and Aylesbury areas.

Jahangeer was jailed for 11 years and Mohammed eight.

The group had three regular couriers who were responsible for ferrying the class A drugs up and down the country, returning to Hemel Hempstead with bags containing thousands of pounds at a time. They were:

Wasim Afzal, 44, from St Margaret’s Avenue, Luton, jailed for 11 years and nine months.

Sarfraz Asif, 40, of Dordans Road, Luton, was jailed for four and a half years.

Jameel Khan, 27, of Winchester Street, Nottingham, jailed for 10 years.

The following men were customers of the group, buying multiple kilogrammes of cocaine for onward sale in their local areas: