Distribution workers at Tesco are set to hold a series of strikes in the run-up to Christmas, their trade union has announced.

1,200 workers at four Tesco distribution centres are set to strike this Christmas

The strikes could involve more than 1,200 workers at Tesco’s distribution centres in Antrim, Belfast, Didcot and Doncaster. It comes amid a pay dispute between the supermarket chain and the union, which is unhappy with the firm’s below-inflation offer.

Tesco has offered its distribution workers a pay rise of 4%, but as this is below the current rate of inflation, Unite points out that this amounts to a real-terms cut in wages.

Whichever measure you use, inflation is currently running above 4%. Consumer price inflation – the most commonly-used measure – was at 4.2% in the 12 months to October this year, while

retail price inflation puts it at 6%.

After the stresses and strains of the pandemic, with distribution workers having played a critical role in keeping supplies moving, Unite says this offer is simply insufficient.

“Our members have gone above and beyond the call of duty to keep Tesco’s shelves filled throughout the pandemic. At the very least the UK’s largest and wealthiest retailer should be making our members a decent pay offer,” said Sharon Graham, Unite’s general secretary.

The union has also noted that Tesco is expected to report an operating profit of £2.6 billion this year, and argues that it can easily afford a more generous pay rise.

Unite’s national officer Adrian Jones, meanwhile, said that the planned strike was “a last resort having exhausted all other options”.

However, he added that the strike could yet be averted if Tesco were to come back with “a greatly improved offer”.