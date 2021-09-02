A youngster from London made almost £290,000 (Rs 2,93,38,798) after selling his pixelated digital whale emoji collection, Weird Whales, as Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs). There are 3,350 pixelated whales in the collection.

12 Year Old British-Pakistani Boy Earns £250,000 by Selling Whale Emojis

Benyamin Ahmed, a 12-year-old boy, has elected to keep his money in the form of Ethereum, in which his collection was sold. Ahmed has been programming since he was five years old.

Benyamin Ahmed created 3,350 emoji-like whales using his algorithm, popular pixelated whale memes, and a well-known digital-art style. Ahmed created all of the foundation layers for the whales and their characteristics using pixel art.

His NFT website stated,

“He then generated 3350 unique digital collectibles programmatically using an open-source Python script that he customized for his collection. It is the first instance of a Kawaii pixel whale used in a generative art project with custom on-chain and cryptographically secure provenance.”

The 12-year-old stated, “It was interesting to see all of them hatch, as they appeared on my screen slowly generating.”

Benyamin is already hard at work on his third collection, which will be based on superheroes.

He also wants to create an “underwater game” featuring whales.