The UK’s travel list will be updated this week – while the traffic light system is set for an overhaul amid reports of a new two-tier system, ditching expensive PCR tests for double-jabbed holidaymakers and a significant reduction to the red list.

12 Countries Could Come Off UK Red List by Tomorrow on Friday

Travel overhaul – promised before 1 October – could come as soon as tomorrow

Traffic light system expected to be replaced by simple go or don’t go lists – with the latter being significantly reduced

The need for expensive post-holiday PCR tests could also be ditched for the double jabbed

12 high-profile countries could be removed from ‘significantly’ reduced red list, expert says (12.59 post)

No traffic light update expected today

Since 19 July, people who are double vaccinated have not needed to self-isolate for 10 days when returning from amber list destinations – but those who have not had two vaccines need to.

However, some holiday destinations have their own quarantine rules so travellers may have to self-isolate there even if they do not in the UK. And countries may still be moved to different lists.

The latest review will see Canada, Denmark, Finland, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Switzerland and the Azores moving to the green list from 4am on 30 August. This also applies to Scotland and Northern Ireland.

Thailand and Montenegro will be added to England, Scotland and Northern Ireland’s red lists from the same time.

