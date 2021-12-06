Usman Karolia, 20, Raja Nawaz, 19, Ahmed Karolia, 24, Nabeel Naseer, 19, Nikash Hussain, 17, and Irfan Hussain, 18, unleashed a violent attack on three men on June 21 last year in Park Croft, Batley.

110 Years Jail for Batley Gang of 6 Who Killed A Man in Horrific Attack

Bradley, who was 20 and from Heckmondwike, was stabbed to death and then punched, kicked and stamped upon as he lay dying on the ground. His two friends were also stabbed repeatedly.

All six were convicted of Bradley’s murder. Usman and Ahmed Karolia, along with Naseer and Irfan Hussain were convicted of the attempted murder of Joel Ramsden, while Usman Karolia was also convicted of causing grievous bodily harm with intent to Kasey Hall.

On July 30 this year, they were each sentenced to:

Usman Karolia, from Batley – life imprisonment with a minimum term of 21 years

Ahmed Karolia, from Batley – life imprisonment with a minimum term of 16 years

Raja Nawaz, from Heckmondwike – life imprisonment with a minimum term of 12 years

Nabeel Naseer, from Dewsbury – life imprisonment with a minimum term of 11 years

Irfan Hussain, from Batley – life imprisonment with a minimum term of 11 years

Nikash Hussain, from Dewsbury – life imprisonment with a minimum term of 10 years

Following the sentencing, the then Solicitor

General referred their sentences to the Court of Appeal under the Unduly Lenient Sentence scheme.

Today, following a joint hearing, the Court of Appeal made the following increases:

Usman Karolia – life imprisonment with a minimum term of 27 years

Ahmed Karolia – life imprisonment with a minimum term of 21 years

Raja Nawaz – life imprisonment with a minimum term of 16 years

Nabeel Naseer – life imprisonment with a minimum term of 16 years

Irfan Hussain – life imprisonment with a minimum term of 16 years

Nikash Hussain – life imprisonment with a minimum term of 13 years

Following the hearing, Solicitor General Alex Chalk QC MP, said: “These men brutally and senselessly attacked their victims, taking the life of Bradley Gledhill.

“Knife crime is a scourge which causes untold human misery, and I am glad that the Court of Appeal saw fit to increase their sentences today.”

Detective Chief Inspector Vanessa Rolfe, of the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, said at the time: “This was an horrific offence in which a 20-year-old male has lost his life following an outbreak of violence in which knives were used.

“All three victims were seriously injured with Bradley paying the ultimate price in an incident which vividly demonstrates the dreadful human cost of knife crime.

“Those involved continued to attack Bradley even after he had been wounded and was laid defenceless on the floor.”