£100 Fine For Not Wearing Face Mask in Shopping Malls, Takeaways, Banks

Face coverings are now compulsory for customers in shops in England, after new rules came into force within 12 hours of the government issuing guidance on the change.

Coverings are mandatory in enclosed public spaces such as supermarkets, indoor shopping centres, transport hubs, banks and takeaways.

Police can hand out fines of up to £100 to those who do not comply.

The Health Secretary sent out the tough message as the decision to make coverings mandatory, which came after weeks of dithering by ministers, descended into chaos and confusion.

Businesses called the plan ‘utterly ludicrous’ and police said it was ridiculous to expect them to hand out £100 fines to everyone who broke the law in England.

Confusion was fuelled by Environment Secretary George Eustice, who refused to rule out the mandatory use of face coverings being extended to offices and other workplaces during a BBC interview this morning.

But some retailers have insisted they will not enforce the rule.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the government’s ability to ease social-distancing measures and face-mask rules depended on it being able to drive down the level of the crisis.

“The message is – we have done very well, the crisis are under control to a very large extent but it is still there,” he said during a visit to a GP surgery.

He said he believed the UK would be “well past” crisis by the middle of next year, saying: “We have tough times ahead in coming through economically,

but I have absolutely no doubt that we are going to, and this country is going to bounce back stronger than ever before.”

Costa Coffee said their staff would not challenge customers who entered their stores without masks.

Sainsbury’s also said that staff members would not be individually responsible for challenging customers – but added that stores would have regular Tannoy announcements asking customers to follow the new rules.

Asda said enforcement was the “responsibility of the relevant authorities”.

Waitrose has positioned staff at shop doors reminding customers of the rule, and Tesco is selling face coverings at store entrances.

However, Michael Gove – regarded as one of the most libertarian ministers in Cabinet – then sparked fresh confusion by saying on Sunday that masks in shops should be a matter of ‘courtesy’ rather than required.

Aides immediately tried to quell signs of a rift by arguing that Mr Gove had been ‘over-interpreted’, while No10 also tried to signal that a ban was still on the cards.

However, Justice Secretary Robert Buckland made the situation worse yesterday when he desperately dodged taking a position in interviews yesterday, saying he was in the camp that ‘perhaps’ masks should be mandatory.

By last night, with a backlash at the shambles gathering pace, Downing Street decided that it needed to clarify the position and briefed that masks will be required in shops from July 24.

Retailers and police forces have today slammed the government’s ‘impossible’ new rules making face masks compulsory in all stores from next week.