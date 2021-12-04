Sajjad Sultan, 26, had only been out of prison for 11 days before he attacked the woman, aged in her 20s.

10 Years Jail for Desperate Sajjad Sultan, Abused Woman Just After Released from Jailed for Same Offence

She had become separated from friends before Sultan, who had been hanging around Canal Street, pretended to be friendly to her.

He put her arm round her and walked with her as she went to a taxi rank.

Suddenly Sultan attacked her from behind in a dark canal towpath.

She has been left traumatised by the horrendous ordeal, and has made multiple attempts to end her own life.

Sultan, who was caught through his DNA, claimed it was consensual but a jury saw through him, finding him guilty of abuse and assault.

He was previously jailed for having activity with a 15-year-old girl.

After committing the abuse in October 2018, Sultan was released under investigation by police despite there being ‘strong evidence’.

“It cannot be right that a man with convictions for offending, who has just been released from prison and is accused on strong evidence of a stranger abuse in the city centre, can be released under investigation,” Judge Hilary Manley said.

Sultan, from Old Trafford, was jailed for 10 years, with an additional five years on licence after being declared a ‘dangerous’ offender.

“You committed a heartless and cruel attack on a woman who was simply trying to make her way home at night,” the judge told him.

“I am wholly satisfied that you were hanging around the Canal Street area in the city centre, alone, with one purpose in mind, to pick off a helpless victim for your gratification.

“You realised that she was not in the company of friends who could look out for her.”

Manchester Crown Court heard the victim became separated from her friends in the early hours after a night out.

The pair were seen together with Sultan putting

his arm around her shoulder, prosecutor Robert Smith said.

She planned on heading to Deansgate Locks for a taxi, because it would be a cheaper fare.

She thought that Sultan was gay, and believed she was safe as he accompanied her.

But as she took a shortcut through a canal towpath Sultan attacked her from behind and pulled her to the floor.

He abuse her, and bit her on the neck and on her breast.

“She was terrified,” Mr Smith said.

“She did not scream or resist. She was alone, there was no one else in the area, it was dark.

“She was next to the canal and feared that if she resisted something much worse might happen.”

After the attack they were seen walking towards Piccadilly Gardens together.

She was terrified of Sultan and pretended that nothing had happened.

At about 4am she was able to call her mother, who got out of bed and collected her.

Sultan was arrested about five weeks later, after DNA tests were carried out.

He claimed the illicit activity was consensual and was released under investigation, not being charged until 16 months later.

In August 2017 Sultan was jailed for 18 months for illicit activity with a child, and child abduction.

He was released in January 2018, but jailed again after being found to be in breach of a restraining order stopping him from contacting the girl.

After being released, 11 days later Sultan went on to abuse the woman.

Following his release under investigation, he was brought back before the courts for failing to comply with court orders.

“It is a source of grave concern that a man who is a offender is able to offend in this way, and there was such a lengthy delay before he is brought to justice,” Judge Manley said.

The court heard how Sultan’s victim has suffered severe psychological trauma, and she has made ‘multiple’ attempts to end her life.

“The thought of waking up seems so much harder than just getting out the fast way,” she said.