1 Died 2 Injured After Hit by Vehicle in Main Bazar Kotli AJK

One man died and two injured after a vehicle hit them on road in Kotli Azad Kashmir.

Raja Riyasat Killed in a Accident in Kotli AJK

Raja Riasat resident of Kotli who had Tea Hotel in Khudadad Market is said to be going to Mosque for Friday prayer along with his son and nephew.

While walking on roadside trio were hit by a vehicle from backside. Raja Riasat died on the spot while his son and nephew received serious injuries and are being treated at hospital.

According to eyewitness the driver of the car was trying to safe a

motorcyclist when the incident happened.

The video of the incident is also being widely shared on the social media. The FIR of the incident is registered and the authorities have started investigation of the case.

Last day in another accident a woman lost her life after passenger van fell down from the bridge near Jarai area of Kotli.

Over speeding vehicle could not control its speed near the Jarai area and fell off from bridge.

A lot of people gathered on the incident spot and took out the injured passengers out of van and shifted them to hospital.